Is your house a mess? IKEA has just appointed two new tidy experts - and they are now looking for 100 homes to de-clutter, for free!
Tidy experts need your messy house

5th Feb 2020 7:12 PM
IKEA has appointed two new "tidy technicians" in Brisbane after thousands of people responded to a nationwide callout for a job that most people avoid at home.

After scoring one of the hotly sought-after new roles, Ellie Kersham and Gabrielle Reinhardt are now looking for messy Brisbane households to tidy.

IKEA Australia interior designer Christine Gough said the "technicians" were selected for their like-minded values to make homes more liveable and stress-free.

IKEA Brisbane tidy technician Gabrielle Reinhardt was chosen from thousands of applicants to help people de-clutter and make their homes more liveable.
Once they have completed "tidy bootcamp training", IKEA will spot the bill and dispatch the technicians to organise 100 Australian homes.

"We had such a tough job selecting our 10 regional Städad (tidy) technicians as the standard of entries was incredibly high," she said.

"Our chosen technicians are already incredibly well versed in the art of tidying and the bootcamp training will help to amplify these skills further."

To be in the running for a $300 makeover, check out the IKEA Facebook page.

