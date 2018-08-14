Will we see Tiger in Australia?

Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship. Picture: AP

Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship. Picture: AP

TIGER Woods has come so much further than he expected this time around that a playing role in the Ryder Cup this year and Presidents Cup next year, at Royal Melbourne, looks more likely than not.

The former world No.1 produced a stunning final round 64 at the Bellerive Country Club, despite not hitting a fairway on the front nine, and an 18th hole birdie elevated him to outright second place at the PGA Championship.

It was his best result in a major since he finished tied fourth at the 2013 US Masters, and he had the record galleries in St Louis so enthralled the final pairing of winner Brooks Kopeka and Australian Adam Scott went largely unnoticed.

Woods, who turns 43 in December, has defied the naysayers in his comeback from spinal fusion surgery last November and, having also finished equal sixth at the British Open last month, has surged to No.26 in the world after starting 2018 at 656.

He made it clear after his final round at the PGA that he "definitely" wants to be considered for this year's Ryder Cup in September, being played in France, where he is already an assistant to captain Jim Furyk.

And as far back as March, when he was announced as captain of the US team for next year's Presidents Cup, Woods said he would have " a hard decision to make" should his playing form continue.

Tiger Woods during the final round of the PGA Championship. Picture: Getty Images

"I would like to get to a point where I would have to make that decision (about playing), get to where I am playing well enough that I could make the team on points," Wood told the Herald Sun after being named Presidents Cup captain in from Florida.

After his PGA effort, Woods sits 11th on the rankings for the 12-man US Ryder Cup team, with the top eight qualifying automatically and the final four spots decided by the captain.

Woods said he was still "building" too, having played 14 events this year, including all four majors, but is happy to be "part of the Ryder Cup conversation".

"I didn't know when I was going to start this year and how many tournaments I was going to play, how well I was going to play. I didn't know what swing I was going to use either. I'm in uncharted territory. Because no one's ever had a fused spine hitting it like I'm hitting it," he said.

"It's a lot harder than people think. And I'm just very pleased at what I've done so far and now to be part of the Ryder Cup conversation, going from where I've come from to now in the last year, it's been pretty cool.

"I didn't know what my schedule would be. I didn't know how many tournaments I would play this year or if I would even play. So it's been a hell of a process for sure."

LIVE Stream all 4 golf majors on Fox Sports! SIGN UP NOW >