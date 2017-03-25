30°
News

Tigerair cancels two flights, airport running as normal

Dane Lillingstone | 25th Mar 2017 3:33 PM
TAKE OFF: Flights were cancelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport in January after heavy rain.
TAKE OFF: Flights were cancelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport in January after heavy rain. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LESS than a week after officially launching their new Brisbane and Sydney flights, Tigerair has hit some turbulence as two Sydney flights have been cancelled tomorrow potentially leaving hundreds of visitors stuck in the path of Cyclone Debbie.

Tigerair confirmed today that Sunday flights TT 394 from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast and TT 397 Whitsunday Coast to Sydney have been cancelled due to "an aircraft requiring engineers' assessment in Melbourne".

"We have looked at options including transfers onto other Tigerair and Virgin Australia services however seats are unfortunately limited at this time on both carriers. We have contacted and offered all affected customers full refunds on this occasion and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," a Tigerair spokeswoman said.

Tigerair confirmed that no flights have been cancelled yet due to Cyclone Debbie and said they would be monitoring the situation closely.

Whitsunday Coast Airport general manager Ben Jones, said he'd been told it was a bird strike that forced the cancellation of the flights.

"I've been told there was a bird strike that occurred at a different airport. That plane is now in inspection service mode where it will be checked to make sure it is air worthy. Unfortunately birds hit planes, and every now and then one hits an engine," he said.

Facing a cyclone, it couldn't come at a worse time for the hundreds of passengers who now how to make alternative travel plans.

Chloe Wyatt was due to fly home to Sydney with Tigerair tomorrow after spending the weekend catching up with a friend in the Whitsundays and now she's been forced to fork out more than $600 to get home.

"I happened to check my emails this morning and I had one that said your flight has been cancelled due to engineering issues. I rang the number they provided and was on hold for an hour. (The woman I spoke to) said 'sorry for any inconvenience, we can put you on the next flight on Tuesday'. I said there's a cyclone coming, so there's a chance that will be cancelled on Tuesday. I've got to go to work and take my kids to school on Monday," she said.

Ms Wyatt went on to say the customer service staff member told her: "we can give you a refund of only $89" but because of short notice, in order to get a flight home she was forced to pay $640 to grab a last minute flight with Virgin.

"They didn't offer any compensation or make any effort to get me on another flight and they said it would take up to four weeks to get my refund," Ms Wyatt said, adding she would never fly with Tigerair again.

Mr Jones said it was currently business as usual for Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"At this point in time, the airport is fully operational. As the weather develops there may be some interruptions on flights but it will be dependent on weather," he said.

"The airport does not close. It's 100% an airline decision on whether they fly or not."

Mr Jones confirmed that stage 1 of the airport's Cyclone Preparation Plan had been activated.

"We are doing what we can do, the majority of that involves procuring equipment and making sure as soon as its over, we're prepared and ready to initiate flights as soon they are to land," he said.

Up-to-date information on Whitsunday Coast Airport flights can be viewed at whitsundaycoastairport.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Evacuations for Whitsunday residents is a possibility as Cyclone Debbie intensifies.

Lace up your dancing shoes

MUSICALLY TALENTED: The Bushwackers will be one of many performers at Wintermoon.

The Wintermoon Festival is on its way

BREAKING: Whitsunday pilotage area to close tonight

Boats will need to be in by 6pm tonight.

Ports close as Cyclone Debbie nears the Whitsundays.

Tigerair cancels two flights, airport running as normal

TAKE OFF: Flights were cancelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport in January after heavy rain.

Flights still as normal for Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Local Partners

Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Evacuations for Whitsunday residents is a possibility as Cyclone Debbie intensifies.

Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Richie Robinson

STEPPING UP: Richie Robinson will make his MMA debut.

From fan to fighter, Robinson will make his debut at Fight Night.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Lace up your dancing shoes

IT'S that time of year again where we welcome a number of festivals to the Whitsundays - and first to grace the region is Wintermoon Festival.

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

UNDER CONTRACT- Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... UNDER CONTRACT

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

UNDER OFFER- Incredible Life Style Property

1962 Crystalbrook Road, Crystal Brook 4800

House 4 2 5 UNDER OFFER

Sue Shaw has the pleasure in presenting this quality hidden gem to prospective buyers who particularly enjoy their own space and tranquility . Located 12 minutes...

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!