Tigerair cancels two flights, airport running as normal

TAKE OFF: Flights were cancelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport in January after heavy rain.

LESS than a week after officially launching their new Brisbane and Sydney flights, Tigerair has hit some turbulence as two Sydney flights have been cancelled tomorrow potentially leaving hundreds of visitors stuck in the path of Cyclone Debbie.

Tigerair confirmed today that Sunday flights TT 394 from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast and TT 397 Whitsunday Coast to Sydney have been cancelled due to "an aircraft requiring engineers' assessment in Melbourne".

"We have looked at options including transfers onto other Tigerair and Virgin Australia services however seats are unfortunately limited at this time on both carriers. We have contacted and offered all affected customers full refunds on this occasion and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," a Tigerair spokeswoman said.

Tigerair confirmed that no flights have been cancelled yet due to Cyclone Debbie and said they would be monitoring the situation closely.

Whitsunday Coast Airport general manager Ben Jones, said he'd been told it was a bird strike that forced the cancellation of the flights.

"I've been told there was a bird strike that occurred at a different airport. That plane is now in inspection service mode where it will be checked to make sure it is air worthy. Unfortunately birds hit planes, and every now and then one hits an engine," he said.

Facing a cyclone, it couldn't come at a worse time for the hundreds of passengers who now how to make alternative travel plans.

Chloe Wyatt was due to fly home to Sydney with Tigerair tomorrow after spending the weekend catching up with a friend in the Whitsundays and now she's been forced to fork out more than $600 to get home.

"I happened to check my emails this morning and I had one that said your flight has been cancelled due to engineering issues. I rang the number they provided and was on hold for an hour. (The woman I spoke to) said 'sorry for any inconvenience, we can put you on the next flight on Tuesday'. I said there's a cyclone coming, so there's a chance that will be cancelled on Tuesday. I've got to go to work and take my kids to school on Monday," she said.

Ms Wyatt went on to say the customer service staff member told her: "we can give you a refund of only $89" but because of short notice, in order to get a flight home she was forced to pay $640 to grab a last minute flight with Virgin.

"They didn't offer any compensation or make any effort to get me on another flight and they said it would take up to four weeks to get my refund," Ms Wyatt said, adding she would never fly with Tigerair again.

Mr Jones said it was currently business as usual for Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"At this point in time, the airport is fully operational. As the weather develops there may be some interruptions on flights but it will be dependent on weather," he said.

"The airport does not close. It's 100% an airline decision on whether they fly or not."

Mr Jones confirmed that stage 1 of the airport's Cyclone Preparation Plan had been activated.

"We are doing what we can do, the majority of that involves procuring equipment and making sure as soon as its over, we're prepared and ready to initiate flights as soon they are to land," he said.

Up-to-date information on Whitsunday Coast Airport flights can be viewed at whitsundaycoastairport.com.au.