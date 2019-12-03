Tight battle expected when sidecars hit speedway

The Bowen Speedway at the Bowen Showgrounds will host the 2019 Queensland Sidecar Championships this weekend.

BOWEN will be roaring with the sound of racing when a closely fought battle of the north takes place this weekend.

The Bowen Speedway at the Bowen Showgrounds will host the 2019 Queensland Sidecar Championships this Saturday, December 7.

With competitors coming from around the state, it's three north Queensland riders who are expected to take out the win according to North Queensland Speedway Riders and Supporters Club media representative Ashleigh Smith.

Current Queensland champion Hamish Golding and passenger Riley Campbell, current Queensland number two Brodie Cohen and passenger Damian Egan and 2005 Australian Champion and 2006 World Champion Scott Christopher and his passenger Hagan Campbell are the top picks for the night.

"Hamish Golding has been racing sidecars for around five years, however he has been a part of the scene his whole life," Mrs Smith said.

"Brodie Cohen is a young guy, in his early 30s, but he has a wealth of experience and will be coming in to take the top place.

"Scott Christopher is a really interesting rider to watch. He's a brilliant rider who has won championships on the international stage.

"He's the kind of guy who won't race for a year and he'll decide to come out and ride spectacularly and seal the win. He's just that good."

The sport is a very team-driven exercise, relying on the bike passengers to successfully help to make turns and navigate the track.

The passengers are crucial to how the bike turns and viewers will see them manoeuvrer themselves on the sidecar to get 'maximum drive', with the best riders and the passengers being perfectly in sync.

"Brodie actually flies Damian up to these events from down south because it's so important to have a good passenger," Mrs Smith said.

"The key to a good passenger is understanding how a bike moves and flowing with it. They should also be very light, usually around 60kg, and quick and nimble."

Racing on the night will also be the solo class, which is slightly different and races the track in the opposite direction.

Josh Grajczonek, who has just returned from a successful season in the United Kingdom, Poland and Denmark is the favourite for the night and will be up against ex-UK racer, Kozza Smith and local favourite, Dale Borlase.

Formula 250 go-kart racers will also race on the night, with 13 drivers to take to the track.

Mrs Smith said all up there would be around 45 to 50 separate races spread across the night.

"It's non-stop so there won't be a lack of action, that's for sure."

Racing starts from 6.30pm with gates open from 4pm. Practice starts from 5.45pm.