Tilse a Maroons star

A BOWEN local represented Queensland at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in a unique horse-based event.

Jodie Tilse travelled to Sydney over the Easter break to represent the state in an exhibition State of Origin for the sport of horseball.

Horseball is a sport where teams of four play on horseback to shoot a ball through a hoop. It draws similarities to sports such as basketball, rugby and polo.

Jodie's mum Helen Tilse said the exhibition game was very well received in Sydney, with the teams having a great time showing off their sport.

"The reception in Sydney was really good,” Mrs Tilse said.

"We had eight players come down from the area to represent Queensland in the exhibition match and play against New South Wales.”

Ms Tilse co-captained the Queensland side who played a best of two series against the Blues.

The first game saw New South Wales take the win, with the second win being taken by the Queenslanders.

Mrs Tilse said the sport was growing in Australia, with more interest coming in.

"It's really big overseas, especially France,” she said.

"It's gaining a lot of traction over here now though. We have the Whitsunday Championship in July and then after that the national selection championship in southern Queensland.

"We're hoping to have a team head to France for the world championship this year.”

Mrs Tilse said the sport can only go up.

"It's played at different times than polo, which is the other big horse sport, so people can play it and enjoy something else,” Mrs Tilse said.

"It's a little bit more like some other traditional sports, so that makes people want to play more too.

"The local area has a lot of horse riders and I really think that if you're looking at a new sport to play, this is one to try.