Menu
Login
Tim Cahill set to announce retirement from football.
Tim Cahill set to announce retirement from football.
Soccer

Tim Cahill calls time on legendary career

17th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

ONE of Australia's greatest footballer, Tim Cahill, announced his retirement from the game after a stunning international career.

The Socceroos legend, 38, confirm the via Twitter the World Cup Group game against Peru was his last game for the national side.

"Today's (Tuesday) the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos," Cahill tweeted.

"No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."

Cahill made history at the recent World Cup in Russia, joining the likes of Brazil legend Pele to play in four consecutive tournaments.

Cahill played 107 games for the Socceroos - just missing out on Mark Schwarzer's record (109 matches) - but finished as Australia's most prolific goal-scoring, netting fifty international goals.

More to come

Related Items

Show More
editors picks permier league soccer socceroos tim cahill

Top Stories

    LNP to fund the greening of the Whitsundays

    LNP to fund the greening of the Whitsundays

    News TWO Whitsunday organisations will receive funding of between $30,000 and $50,000 to undertake work to improve the natural environment.

    • 17th Jul 2018 11:26 AM
    Army trains sights on 'safebase' in Bowen

    Army trains sights on 'safebase' in Bowen

    News Army trains sights on 'safebase' in Bowen.

    Sea Eagles claim victory over 'top-of-the-ladder' Tigers

    Sea Eagles claim victory over 'top-of-the-ladder' Tigers

    News Sea Eagles claim victory over 'top-of-the-ladder' Tigers

    Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach

    Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach

    News Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach.

    Local Partners