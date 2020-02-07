Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Many drivers are obsessed with their phones.
Many drivers are obsessed with their phones.
Motoring

Time for all drivers to stop making bad calls

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding
7th Feb 2020 4:22 PM

In 1971 the biggest problem on our roads was motorists not wearing seatbelts.

It’s hard to believe, but as mandatory seat belt laws were being brought in RACQ was not in support of it. Our members believed it was the minority breaking the law and the majority were safe drivers and bringing in the $20 fine, the toughest penalty in the country, was a step too far.

Jump forward nearly 50 years and we’re facing a remarkably similar scenario. Last Saturday, Queensland brought in the toughest laws for mobile phone use behind the wheel in the country.

Caught once and cop a $1000 fine and four demerit points. Get caught twice in 12 months and you’ll get another fine, cop double demerit points and face losing your licence.

Drastic action is needed to fix driver distraction after attempts to educate drivers wasn’t enough. As a society we’re addicted to our devices and it’s putting lives at risk. Our advice is to set your phone to ‘Do Not Disturb’ and leave it alone altogether.

Now it would be hard to find a responsible motorist who did not think twice about wearing a seatbelt every time they got in a vehicle. Let us all learn from the mistakes of the past, the faster we all commit to leaving our phones alone behind the wheel, the safer our roads will be.

car advice cars news motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motivational panel event a huge success

        premium_icon Motivational panel event a huge success

        News Sixty people attended the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce’s first event of 2020, which focused on motivating and engaging with employees.

        UNVEILED: Plans for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

        premium_icon UNVEILED: Plans for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

        News Images of the new entertainment centre have been revealed with demolition due to...

        Woman says ex-partner put meth in her drink

        premium_icon Woman says ex-partner put meth in her drink

        Crime A woman has narrowly avoided jail time after her fifth drug drive charge in two...

        Dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay

        Dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay

        News The owner of a dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay is being sought, so...