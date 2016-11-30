Time for big birthday bash

CELEBRATION: Boom Nightclub's Jac Walker, Letitia Henderson, Georgia Rose, Michael Miller and Jayden Wade are ready for their massive third birthday.

IT'S hard to believe that it's already been three years since Boom Nightclub first opened its doors and they're all set to celebrate the milestone in a big way.

Their third birthday gala will feature special guests headlined by Radio Metro's Stevie Z and all the regular deck favourites.

Boom owner Luke Anderson said it would be a night not to forget.

"Every year it's a glamorous affair, a gala,” he said.

"The décor will be classy and the place will be decked out. The whole night is going to be massive. You don't want to miss it.”

With cash and prizes to be won, it's sure to be the perfect birthday bash.

"There will be amazing prizes to give away on the night,” Mr Anderson said.

"We wanted to showcase the Whitsundays with our prizes. We'll have things like sailing trips, venue vouchers and hairdressing vouchers to give away with best dressed prizes, lucky door prizes and much more.”

To ensure the party goes all night long, it will be free entry and no lock-out until 5am.

Boom's resident DJ brothers Dirty Treble, Sticks and Micko and special guest Stevie Z will sure to keep the night pumping.

"Stevie Z has a residency at the Met in Brisbane and now one on the Gold Coast. He focuses on R 'n' B and hip hop, which is really good,” Mr Anderson said.

"The brothers, those guys are so good. They are the ones people come every weekend to come and see.

"Boom really does play the best music.”

Having been with the club since it opened, Mr Anderson said none of it would be possible without the community's support.

"The support we've had since opening, just to see the regular patrons come in all the time and support us, it's incredible” he said.

"Even just with splashing their photos on social media, its such a good thing they love the club. Without them we wouldn't still be in operation.”

Be sure not to miss the Boom this Sunday night.

PARTY ON

What: Boom's 3rd Birthday Gala

Where: Boom Nightclub

When: Sunday, November 27, 9pm