‘Time is running out’: Bay woman’s plea to help find brother

Hervey Bay's Bev Roberts has longed for just one thing for the past 43 years – to bring her missing brother, Russell Martin home.

The Hervey Bay woman, now 80, knows time may be running out for her to give him the burial he deserves.

That's why she is pleading with the public for any help they can give in helping to locate the remains of her brother.

Bev wrote to Missing Persons Advocacy Network Chief Executive Loren O'Keeffe to ask for help with making an appeal for information that would lead to the return of her brother's remains.

The case reminded Ms O'Keeffe of her own "torment of not-knowing" when her brother Dan O'Keeffe was missing for five years before his remains were found in 2016.

Russell's story has been told in a new podcast to be accessible from October 3 under the Casefile: True Crime series at casefilepodcast.com

He was last seen leaving his house in Ligar Street, Stawell, on January 20, 1977.

Russell had four children and was just 31 years old when he disappeared.

She agrees with lead investigators who worked on the cold case and believe Russell was murdered.

In his findings at a 2002 inquest into Mr Martin's disappearance, then-coroner Timothy McDonald found Russell died on or about January 20, 1977, "at an unknown place from unknown unnatural causes".

But that isn't what Bev is focused on.

"I'm not really interested in who did what," she said.

"I need to know where so I can lay him to rest before I die.

"Time is running out, it's running out for me anyway."

Already, Bev has seen her parents die without the much needed answer to where their son was.

She said her brother was a happy, jovial, mischievous person who loved his children and she wanted his children to know how much they meant to him.

"He had to die to stop loving them," she said.

"Finding him would put his soul to rest and mine as well."

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Russell remains unsolved can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.