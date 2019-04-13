Menu
Australians have until 8pm Thursday to ensure they are correctly enrolled for the Federal Government election.
Politics

Time is running out to enrol to vote

by Monique Preston
13th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

LOCALS have until 8pm on Thursday, April 18, to ensure they are correctly enrolled to vote in the May Federal election.

The deadline for enrolments for the election is 8pm on Thursday, April 18.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said all Australian citizens aged 18 years and over were required by law to enrol and vote.

"Enrolling and voting is compulsory. If you are not enrolled, you can't vote in the 2019 federal election," Mr Rogers said.

"Australians must also update their address details on the electoral roll if they have moved or changed their name.

"If they're not sure of their current status - check online via the AEC website or call us on 13 23 26.

A record 96.5 per cent of eligible Australians are currently enrolled, something Mr Rogers said was "an extraordinary achievement".

"At the same time, there are still people who remain unenrolled who need to take action before the deadline," he said.

The best and quickest way to　enrol or update your　address or　name　details is online at aec.gov.au.

Australians unable to go online can pick up a paper enrolment form at any AEC office or Australia Post, however, correctly completed applications must be returned to the AEC by the 8pm on April 18.

Seventeen-year-olds who are turning 18 on or before May 18 should also enrol and vote.

aec electoral rolls closing enrol federal election vote whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

