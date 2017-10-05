Time running out for iconic wreck

A BLIGHT on the pristine landscape, a point of interest for the water-based traveller or a photographer's inspiration?

Whatever your opinion the Whitsunday Magic, stuck in the mud off Pigeon Island in Pioneer Bay, it is certainly a talking point.

The tale of the ill-fated three masted steel yacht began at Shute Harbour in 2011 when she docked for a refit.

It was never discovered why she sank while tied up at the Lloyd Roberts Jetty.

Whitsunday Magic was built for charters in Turkey in 1994, was refurbished in August 2007 and sailed in the Whitsundays with national and international tourists on board.

On January 24, 2014 the Whitsunday Magic was moored off Abell Point Marina when a big blow hit the Whitsundays.

She broke her mooring and was blown onto mud flats where she remains to this day.

Soon after running aground off Pigeon Island, efforts were made to drag the ship off the mud but word around town says tow lines damaged the bow of the vessel and all salvage efforts were abandoned.

In her day the Whitsunday Magic was one of the Whitsundays' best high-end luxury overnight sailing experiences.

In 2011 Tourism Whitsundays said the loss of the ship was a blow to the tourist industry.

Since then debate has raged about what to do with the wreck.

Questions about the affect of increased visitation to the area on wildlife, including sea turtles and dugongs, have been asked but others love what many call a tourism icon.

Maritime Safety Queensland began talking about the removal of the wreck last year and confirmed in August this year that tenders had been released for the ship's removal.