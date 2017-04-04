Time running out to inform Queensland Government survey

Businesses have until tomorrow to complete a survey to inform the Queensland Government's economic recovery plan.

BUSINESSES have until tomorrow to complete a survey on the economic impact from Cyclone Debbie.

The survey is designed to inform the Queensland Government as they develop an economic recovery plan for the region.

Regional director of Mackay Isaac Whitsunday Regional Office Nikki Wright said while it was a hard time for everyone, the survey was vitally important.

"While the timing may be difficult for some members, the information gathered from the responses to this survey will assist the Queensland Government to determine what assistance is needed for affected businesses,” she said.

"The survey should only take a few minutes to complete.”

Those wishing to participate in the survey can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XTWQBWV

If unable to complete the survey people should call James Sullivan on 4898 6803 for assistance.