Time running out to secure Whitsunday Tourism Awards ticket

The Queensland Tourism Awards is being held at Hamilton Island this year at the Convention Centre.
by Jacob Wilson

TIME is running out to pick up tickets for the Reef Gateway Hotel Whitsunday Tourism Awards Gala Dinner, on Hamilton Island.

Only a small number of tickets are still available for the event which will be held on September 30.

The Gala Dinner promises to be a spectacular night of entertainment with a three-course meal, all drinks included and entertainment by the Potbelleez.

Tourism Whitsundays sales and marketing manager Tash Wheeler said the gala dinner was an inclusive environment which was all about appreciating local talent.

"Everyone's invited - you don't need to be a Tourism Whitsundays member or be entered in the awards to come along,” she said.

"It's about supporting our local tourism industry and having a great time! When else do you get a three-course meal, all your drinks included and entertainment by the fabulous Potbelleez?”

Bus and ferry transfers are included in then ticket price, but with limited places available bookings are need to be made quickly.

Tickets can be booked by visiting this website.

Whitsunday Times

