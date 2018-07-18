Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Time served for 18 charges

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Jul 2018 3:16 PM

A RETURNED army radio operator was thanked by Magistrate Simon Young midway through sentencing for his overseas service.

"I do not want you or any service person to think that their sacrifice isn't appreciated,” Mr Young said.

James Edward Lindley, 34, on Monday pleaded guilty to 18 charges including driving while disqualified, stealing and drug possession.

The former Bloomsbury man spent five-and-a-half months in custody before receiving bail in April to reside in Brisbane with his mother as a carer for his 95-year-old grandmother.

Lindley received a head sentence of 14 months including a cumulative activated two-month suspended sentence with immediate parole and 167 days declared served.

He was also fined a total of $1500, ordered to pay $25 in restitution for stolen food and disqualified from driving for two years.

court proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    English tourist fined for drunken sexual assault

    English tourist fined for drunken sexual assault

    News TEARS spilled down his face and his body shook silently as Edward Joseph Brooke Dixon heard what he had done in the early hours of June 29 in Fortitude Valley.

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:28 PM
    Man caught with fake ID part of crime syndicate

    Man caught with fake ID part of crime syndicate

    News Sramik Venigalla pleaded guilty on Monday to three offences

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:21 PM
    Theft out of frustration

    Theft out of frustration

    News Geoff Thomas Hines, 69, had moved to Airlie Beach to retire

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:13 PM
    Jail time due to court no show

    Jail time due to court no show

    News The man was sentenced to one month imprisonment

    • 18th Jul 2018 2:59 PM

    Local Partners