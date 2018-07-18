Time served for 18 charges

A RETURNED army radio operator was thanked by Magistrate Simon Young midway through sentencing for his overseas service.

"I do not want you or any service person to think that their sacrifice isn't appreciated,” Mr Young said.

James Edward Lindley, 34, on Monday pleaded guilty to 18 charges including driving while disqualified, stealing and drug possession.

The former Bloomsbury man spent five-and-a-half months in custody before receiving bail in April to reside in Brisbane with his mother as a carer for his 95-year-old grandmother.

Lindley received a head sentence of 14 months including a cumulative activated two-month suspended sentence with immediate parole and 167 days declared served.

He was also fined a total of $1500, ordered to pay $25 in restitution for stolen food and disqualified from driving for two years.