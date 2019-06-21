Time to get on with the show

FINE TOUCH: Colleen Johnson is the pavilion steward at Show Whitsunday. She has been involved for more than 20 years.

MORE than 10,000 people are expected to roll through the gates of the Proserpine Showgrounds for this year's Show Whitsunday.

The two-day event, now in its 107th year, opens today and continues into tomorrow.

Event organisers were busy yesterday adding the finishing touches and are pleased that Mother Nature is on their side.

Blue skies are forecast for the public holiday with a top of 23 degrees today and 21 degrees tomorrow.

The beautiful flowers for the floral art display. Gregor Mactaggart

Show Whitsunday committee president Donna Rogers said the event was the culmination of nearly 12 months work.

"We start preparations for the next year shortly after the previous show ends,” Ms Rogers said.

"We've got six people on the committee but the strength of the show is the amount of volunteer support that we get from the community.

"We'll have crews from the cane farms that turn up at about noon and put the tents up.

"People know their individual jobs and get stuck into it.”

One of those volunteers is Colleen Johnson, who performs the role of pavilion steward.

RIGHT: The school exhibits in the pavilion at Show Whitsunday. Gregor Mactaggart

The pavilion is one of the busiest spots at the show, showcasing artwork, needlework, craft, photography, fruit and vegetables, floral art display and, of course, the popular cooking competitions.

"I've been involved for probably 20 years and just love the show,” she said.

"Just being part of the whole event is so great, we've had a busy week getting ready.

"We've probably had 10 to 15 ladies come in to help out since Monday as people bring their entries in.”

Ms Rogers said the agricultural displays continue to be at the heart of Show Whitsunday's continued success.

"There is more to the show than sideshow alley, it started as a community meet and greet and in some ways is still that today,” she said.

"I know of people who fly home from Brisbane to be at the show.”

The program includes

the horses, cattle, poultry, cane and woodchop events, all of which prove very popular.

Ms Rogers said the baby animal farm was much loved by the youngsters.

"All the young kids love the animal farm and it is one of our favourites and we're also looking forward to the Dinosaur Explore, here for the first time.

"Luke's Reptile Kingdom is back with his snakes and goannas.”

One of the star attractions are the performances produced in the show ring by champion horseman and Australian stockhorse ambassador Guy McLean.

STAR POWER: Champion Australian horseman Guy McLean is performing at Show Whitsunday. Gregor Mactaggart

He spends six months each year based in North America but loves nothing more than to shine on home soil.

"I was born in Melbourne but grew up in Maryborough from the age of one,” he said.

"I applaud the Proserpine show in that there's no gimmicks here like people being fired out of cannons and that agriculture, the men and women of the land, remains a key part of the show.

"My wife Emily and I spend six months of the year in America and Canada, but I love being home and it is great to be back here in Proserpine.

"I get a real kick when the kids come up to me and say they took up riding because they saw me perform a couple of years earlier.”

Of course, there is also the rides and sideshow alley, which was starting to take shape yesterday afternoon.

Action is on from 8.30am today and tomorrow.

Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for pensioners and students aged 14 plus, $5 for children four years and above.