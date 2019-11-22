Time to get serious about road projects, Christensen says

Cars drive along Shute Harbour Road near Proserpine through floodwaters. Picture: Peter Wallis

DAWSON MP George Christensen has welcomed the announcement that Mackay Ring Road Stage Two and work to flood-proof Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains will be fast-tracked after a deal was struck.

Earlier this week it was revealed $51 million for the Mackay Port Access Road (Ring Road Stage 2) would be brought forward under a deal between the state and federal governments.

This means work can start immediately after stage one and the Walkerston Bypass are complete.

Mr Christensen said he was pleased to see $4.4 million had also been allocated for work to start on Shute Harbour Road between Proserpine and Cannonvale.

He has now urged the State Government to “get serious” about key road projects in Mackay and the Whitsundays.

Progress on the Mackay Ring Road Stage 1 in April 2019.

“When it floods at Hamilton Plains, people in Cannonvale and Airlie Beach are cut off from the hospital and the airport, and of course schools and businesses are also affected,” Mr Christensen said.

“$4.4 million is now being allocated for work to start on this project, and I welcome the first public acknowledgment of this vital road work from the State Labor Government.

“The people of the Whitsundays have waited long enough for action.”

Under the infrastructure deal announced earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will stump up $1.3 billion – $650 million in funding that is brought forward plus $680 million in new funding.

The Mackay Ring Road has already involved more than 1200 locals inducted on-site, and the port access road will create 366 jobs once underway.