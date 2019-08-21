Time to harness creativity

MEMORIES REVISITED: Sharon Dewsbury with a memory board similar to ones that will be made in the workshop at Cannonvale Library as part of Seniors Week on Friday.

SENIORS can harness their creativity at a free workshop in Cannonvale on Friday.

Airlie Beach's Sharon Dewsbury will run the workshop, helping participants to create their own memory boards as part of Seniors Week celebrations.

The aim of the boards is to be able to put memories on display.

Those taking part are asked to take along between six and 10 photos to include on their board, although if they don't have any, magazines will be available.

The photos will be the focus of the board, with other embellishments and pictures to also be added.

"A memory board is basically capturing anything. You put it on display instead of (putting photos) in a cupboard,” Mrs Dewsbury said.

She said the class was about "capturing a feeling of love and joy and excitement”, as well as allowing participants to be creative.

"Just being creative gets people thinking a different way,” Mrs Dewsbury said.

She said the workshop would be relaxed and was open to all seniors.

Cannonvale Library team leader Kerry Dorman said the workshop was a chance to celebrate seniors in the community.

"It's to celebrate seniors and give them some fun. We want them to laugh and have fun,” she said.

"That's what it's all about.”

A morning tea will also be provided.

While the workshop is for seniors, carers and support people are also welcome to attend. To book, phone the library on 4846 9400.