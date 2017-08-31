Time to ignite fitness passion

ATHLETES: Triathlon champions Max Neumann and Sam Betten competed in the Colorbond Airlie Beach Triathlon last year.

A CONVENIENT "marriage” between various sporting events will culminate under the banner of the Whitsunday Triathlon this weekend.

Whitsunday Triathlon Club race director Stephen Jackson said whether competitors were amateurs or committed athletes, the triathlon would suit anyone with a passion for fitness.

"We have the beautiful setting of the lagoon and a really tranquil (ocean) swim, a bike ride through town and we will finish with a run on the bicentennial boardwalk to showcase our region,” he said.

"Some of these events are focused on specific sports and this is a good marriage.”

The triathlon officially runs from September 1-3 and features a series of family fun and intensive sporting activities to suit everyone.

The action kicks of with a Community Carnival at Broadwater Avenue on Friday and offers people an opportunity to immerse themselves in the live music, jumping castles, craft activities, a bike stunt display and show-stopping fireworks from 5-8pm.

Be sure not to miss live performances from Michaelia 'Micks' Cook, Island Rhythm and an extreme bicycle stunt show courtesy of Borys Zagrocki

On Saturday, the Icon Homes Ocean Swim headlined by Ky Hurst begins at Broadwater Avenue from 8.30am, allowing time for people looking to warm up for the event with the 7am park run kicking off from Abell Point Marina.

The swim will include a range of themes including the 2km ocean swim, 750m ocean swim and the 750m anything goes swim.

People will be permitted to supply their own snorkel and flipper equipment for the Anything Goes Swim in the event of any swimming ability concerns.

Following this will be the Ergon Energy Kidzpower Triathlon at 2.30pm which is set to attract 150 entrants representing themselves and various schools across the region.

The kids will battle it out for the McDonald's School Championship title and their share of $1000 worth of sporting equipment for their school.

The Truecore 'Abs of Steel' competition from 5pm will be a survival of the fittest competition which runs until there is only one competitor standing.

Mr Jackson described the high profile event as a "survivor-style activity” which would test the core strength of everyone involved.

This elimination challenge will be open to men, women and juniors.

Prizes will be on offer for the event from Airlie Fitness and Better Body Cafe.

After a day of intensive action, there will be an opportunity for some down time with a Whitsunday Times Seaside Cinema screening of Moana at 5.30pm.

The Colourbond Airlie Beach Triathlon will finally commence from 7am Sunday, featuring headline acts from triathlon legends Sam Betten, Max Neumann and Emma Carney alongside 150 adult competitors.

Mr Jackson said the Airlie Beach Triathlon would include a sprint distance of 750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run.

"We also have a short distance event, which is only a 300m swim, 10km ride and 2.5km run it's a good way for beginners to test the waters in the sport,” Mr Jackson said.

He said the whole idea of the event was for everyone to enjoy themselves.

"We don't want people to be intimidated, we run the event professionally but it is for everyone's fun and enjoyment,” he said.

"It is predominately enjoyed by amateurs giving it a go and having a fun time with team mates and we really concentrate on race packs and shirts and post race activities.

"It is not about how fast you go and hopefully if people enjoy sport there are others races in the club they can pursue.”

Anyone looking to have a go at any can choose to join a team to make any sporting events a little easier for beginners.

While Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsunday region hard five months ago, Mr Jackson said there had been almost no impact on the triathlon which would help unite the community behind fitness fun.

"Hopefully the triathlon will galvanise the community to celebrate what an amazing place we live in by going outdoors being active and getting involved,” he said.

There will be meals available from the food trucks and a range of services including massages.