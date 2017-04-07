28°
Time to prepare for repair

Jacob Wilson | 7th Apr 2017 9:02 AM
Bellingham Marine have set up a hotline for marina damage.
Bellingham Marine have set up a hotline for marina damage. Contributed

"TRULY heart-breaking” is how Bellingham Marine's John Spragg described the scene on Hamilton Island on Tuesday.

As Cyclone Debbie made landfall last week on March 28, wind gusts of 260km/h and an eight metre storm surge caused widespread devastation on the iconic tourism spot.

Mr Spragg said his team was up to the challenge of repairing marina damage across the region affected by the cyclone.　

"We are here to assist any marina damaged in the cyclone and to get them up and running again as quickly as possible," he said.

"We understand the urgency of the situation and the need for these marinas to get back in business fast."

The company specialises in floating dock, floating platform and floating wave attenuation systems work.

To contact the Bellingham Marine "Ready to Repair” hotline call 1800 655 539.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bellingham marine cyclone debbie hamilton island

