Time to spread Christmas cheer

Denise Norder is inviting the Whitsunday community to donate generously toward the Salvation Army Christmas Cheer Appeal. Jacob Wilson

IT'S the simple things often taken for granted which can make all the difference to making Christmas a time of merriment for families struggling to make ends meet.

This is why the Cannonvale Salvation Army has once again kicked off the Christmas Cheer Appeal, which began on October 30 and ends December 10.

Salvation Army manager Denise Norder said donors won't have to dig too deeply into their pockets to make a difference.

"We are looking for non-perishable food, toiletries and items such as bon bons that we can put together into packs to hand over to those who may need a hand up this Christmas season,” she said.

"Items that are luxuries for these people are items such as soft drinks, lollies, Plum puddings and custard. We are also looking for small gifts that could be given to the elderly such as hand creams, perfumed soaps and shower gels.

"Items such as these brighten the lives of those who may be older and on their own."

The Airlie Beach Rotary Club is offering their support for the cause, allowing the Salvation Army to use their shed to store items and pack hampers.

Donors can drop off gifts at Woolworths Airlie Beach or the Salvation Army Family store at William Murray Dr.

Any volunteers interested at helping support the charity at the store, or anyone with enquiries can contact Denise Norder on 4948 2923.