Time to stimulate local wedding industry

The time has come for the local wedding industry to band together.

THE time has come for the wedding industry to band together and make the Whitsundays a romantic hotspot of Australia.

This is the view of Botanica Weddings co-founder Janet Hogan, who recently celebrated Villa Botanica's achievement as among one of Australia's top three wedding venues at the 2017 Designers of Dreams Awards in the Gold Coast.

Ms Hogan said in light of the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, there was never a better time for wedding venues to play on each other's strengths.

"What's fabulous to see is the resilience in the community and everyone working together,” she said.

"We can work with other venues, we aren't in competition, we are all here offering a service, so someone could get married at another venue in town and they could have a post wedding event here or get married here and have an ice-breaker event at another venue in town.

"So cross promotion and endorsing each other is the best way to do it.”

Ms Hogan said it was time to change the way people thought about Airlie Beach and give more couples a reason to choose the mainland as a prime location as opposed to surrounding island destinations.

"It's time for our town to get creative and re-invent Airlie Beach and provide facilities the islands would have provided in the past so people come to us as a destination, we want Airlie Beach to be seen as the ultimate destination,” she said.

"I'd like to say to all small business owners, have a think about how your business could contribute to couples enjoying their Whitsunday wedding week and how can we keep them in the area so it's not just the day of their life but the week of their life.”

Three weeks after Cyclone Debbie hit the coast, couples are still choosing to tie the knot in the Whitsundays with a number taking advantage of the idyllic Whitehaven Beach which continues to offer a breathtaking romantic experience.

Ms Hogan said she hoped Villa Botanica's achievement would help stimulate the regional wedding industry in spite of challenges.