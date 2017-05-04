Time to thank Whitsunday heroes

The Whitsunday Volunteer Group busy at work at Conway Beach during recovery efforts.

IT WAS during a time of disaster when the heroes of the Whitsunday community shone bright.

And this Friday, they will get the recognition they didn't ask for with a day of special thank-you events.

Airlie Beach Rotary Club, Volunteer Whitsundays and the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre will host an RSVP barbecue at the Give Centre site at Reef Plaza from 3-5pm.

Following on from this will be a social gathering at Beaches Backpackers from 5pm, where volunteers will get 20% discounts.

The day's events will conclude at Mama Africa nightclub from 9.30pm, with all proceeds to be donated to Volunteer Whitsundays.

Airlie Beach marketing professional Jo Sweeny said there was a long list of community heroes.

"There are so many people in the community that contributed, and the biggest thing I learnt is it's not just people who helped directly but people who shared our news also played a role,” she said.

Ms Sweeny said anyone who had played a role in regenerating the community spirit was most welcome to attend.