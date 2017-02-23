Time to wave goodbye to EFTPOS credit card fraud

Residents should be on the lookout for credit card fraud.

CREDIT card fraud is now as easy as tapping someone else's card and quietly leaving the scene of the crime.

With this in mind, Proserpine and Whitsunday Police are focusing on reducing PayWave crime, following reported cases in the Whitsundays.

The introduction of the PayWave system allows people to make purchases without proving identification and can remain undetected until a card is reported stolen.

Proserpine Police Sergeant Mark Flynn called on local businesses to display the "Wave Away Credit Card Fraud” poster near EFTPOS machines and take additional measures to prevent more cases.

Business owners and staff should be alert for suspicious signs including customers appearing anxious or in a hurry, purchasing large numbers of expensive items, arriving on close time, lacking identification and requests for manual transactions.

When conducting transactions, cashiers should also check for signs of credit card damage, ensure sales are approved before returning the customer's card and ensure all receipt signatures match the credit card.

Whitsunday Police Sergeant Simon Walter said anyone who lost their credit card should immediately cancel it to limit the risk of theft and fraud.

"It's very common and can happen so rapidly that victims might only become aware a month after it has occurred when they receive their bank statement,” he said.

"It's a problem for all police divisions.”

Police will be providing businesses with a brochure guide to stopping credit card fraud as a measure to educate staff and businesses about steps they can take to prevent fraud.

Businesses are also encouraged to keep cash off-site outside of trading hours and to keep safe keys away from tills.

If anyone notices any suspicious or criminal activity they are advised to immediately contact Crimestoppers or Policelink on 131 444.