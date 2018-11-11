TIME TO WET THE LINE

REELING IN: Lake Proserpine (Peter Faust Dam) will play host to the Australian Fishing Championships from Thursday for the third consecutive year.

REELING IN: Lake Proserpine (Peter Faust Dam) will play host to the Australian Fishing Championships from Thursday for the third consecutive year. Peter Carruthers

FISHING: Lake Proserpine has become a home away from home for the Australian Fishing Championships.

For the third consecutive year, the Whitsundays will welcome some of the world's best anglers from Thursday.

They include international guests Jong Hyun Kim and Dong Won Kim, alongside the cream of Australia's best such as Craig Griffiths and Karim Riddler.

There will also be some star power at the event with former Queensland Maroons winger Matt Sing, among those chasing the giant barramundi.

The Australian Fishing Championships Series XIII is described as the absolute pinnacle of tournament fishing in Australia, with Proserpine hosting the opening round..

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said the event will be televised not only across the country, but internationally.

"The success of the Australian Fishing Championships in one of our region's premier fishing spots Lake Proserpine, is a continuation of our strategy to promote Lake Proserpine in the Whitsundays as the premier barramundi fishing impoundment in Australia,” Mrs Wheeler said.

"Once again we have a regional strategy around developing experiences in the Whitsundays and held the AFC again this year in support of that strategy to ensure we get visitor dispersal throughout our region, and promote the Whitsundays.”

The event opens with a dinner at the Hotel Metropole in Proserpine on Thursday night where locals have the opportunity to meet competitors.

Tickets are $79 each and available at whitsundaytickets.com.au.

Proserpine Chamber of Commerce secretary Karen Vloedmans said the event was a win for the town and region.

"This event is a calendar highlight on the professional circuit and having the tournament return to Lake Proserpine is a great demonstration that the Whitsunday region is a world-class fishing destination,” she said.