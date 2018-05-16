Timeline revealed for Shute Harbour recovery

The old cafe is lifted in one piece to avoid building material entering the water.

The old cafe is lifted in one piece to avoid building material entering the water. Peter Carruthers

AS THE demolition stage of Shute Harbour's facelift is well under way, locals can expect to see the beginnings of construction in August.

Whitsunday Regional Council disaster recovery project manager Joe Cullen said the $1.8 million tender for the demolition phase is expected to finalise earth works in the next few months and the sea wall design.

Aiming to minimise disruption to the commercial activity of the harbour, the sea wall will be brought up to current engineering standards to sit between 700mm and 1m high and the current pontoons will be refurbished to be reused.

Refurbishing the fuel facility is also on the cards including adding unleaded petrol to the diesel option currently available thanks to community feedback.

The new terminal building is expected to be two storeys high with an office floor plan above and ticketing area, tourism kiosk and cafe area on the bottom level.

The carpark layout will be revisited to improve traffic flow and eliminate turning problems for large cars and buses.

With an end date pencilled in for June 2019, the total project is expected to cost between $20-21 million with the vast majority kicked in from the disaster recovery funding and the rest from insurance.

The government disaster recovery funding has strict conditions about what is covered and this stage will reinstate the form and function of the previous site to current engineering standards.

Stage two will not use disaster recovery funds and WRC will use community consultation for new developments for the area.