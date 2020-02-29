Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Island Dingo
Fraser Island Dingo
Travel

TOURISTS WATCH OUT: Dingo warning ahead of mating season

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
28th Feb 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 29th Feb 2020 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISTS have been warned to keep their children close during dingo breeding season on Fraser Island.

The Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation issued a statement about the change in dingo behaviour between March and May.

"There will be wongaris (dingoes) testing dominance, protecting territories and chasing off invaders from other packs," it said.

"Wongaris, especially males, will be really cautious during this time and adult males will be competing to mate and will fight to protect their territory - to the death if necessary."

It was also a dangerous time for young dingoes, the statement said.

"Visitors to K'gari, be aware that some wongaris may also try to dominate humans by snarling, nipping or biting so families visiting the island keep your children close."

The warning comes after a horror year on the island last year in which three children were seriously injured in dingo attacks.

More Stories

Show More
butchulla aboriginal corporation dingo fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        premium_icon Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        News Union claims the move would ‘make a mockery of leadership accountability on mine safety’.

        REVEALED: The 2020 dates to expect lots of weddings

        premium_icon REVEALED: The 2020 dates to expect lots of weddings

        Offbeat There’s 13 dates in 2020 where you can expect to see more weddings than usual

        ‘Busy dealer’ trafficked drugs to fuel his own addiction

        premium_icon ‘Busy dealer’ trafficked drugs to fuel his own addiction

        News The Bowen man was found to have attempted to supply drugs almost 100 times

        Clive Palmer facing possible jail over fraud allegation

        premium_icon Clive Palmer facing possible jail over fraud allegation

        Crime Clive Palmer hit with four fraud charges, facing five years in jail