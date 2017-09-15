Timing key to reelin' in the goods

The deeper water is continuing to produce the fish. Brad managed to land a nice fingermark with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

The deeper water is continuing to produce the fish. Brad managed to land a nice fingermark with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

ISLANDS

DUE to the large tides, fishing the bottom for reef fish has been a little slow.

This is expected to improve throughout the week.

Jewfish and fingermark bream are making an appearance in the deeper water with a few very large cobia being welcome surprises.

The back of Hayman Island, Leaper Shoal and Nara Inlet have been the pick of the spots for mackerel fishing.

Trolling baits is still the go-to technique due to fish sitting lower in the water column and baits allowing you to sink your offering down to where the fish are feeding.

Kevin Brennan with a jew fish landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

RIVERS

RIVER mouths fished the best for grunter, salmon and flathead on live and fresh baits of prawns and mullet fished around rock and sand bars.

Barramundi fishing will improve this week with the key to finding some fish being cleaner water, baits and areas where the current is interrupted.

Fish in these spots with live baits or soft plastics for optimal results.

There is an abundance of prawns in the rivers at the moment and time spent with the cast net around drains on a falling tide will be rewarded with an awesome bait supply or meal.

Steve Falconer with another nice jew caught on a micro jig.

ROCK WALLS

EARLY morning, late afternoon and into the evening will provide the best results for those wanting to cast some lures around the rocks.

Surface and metal lures will entice queenfish, trevally and mackerel, while plastics, vibes and 2-3 metre diving hard bodies are the best for barramundi, mangrove jack and fingermark.

Strip baits are definitely still the preferred method for those chasing barramundi, jacks and better sized salmon.

- Ryan Fuller

Whitsunday Fishing World

David Poulter with a nice jew destined for the dinner table.

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

THE local fishing scene has been cruising along pretty nicely over the past week with most areas producing some nice quality fish.

There have been trout and sweetlip which have been coming in off the shallow reefs and the grunter and jewies out of the deeper water.

The grunter are the harder of the two species to single out as they are foraging hard on the bottom and constantly moving.

Kevin Brennan with a mack tuna caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Target the deeper rubble patches and zoom your sounder right in on to the sea floor to find these fish.

The pelagics have spread themselves all over the show at the moment, we've had a couple of encounters with big spanish mackerel hunting bait up in the shallows on the mainland beaches.

The tuna have started to show up in larger numbers as well.

Although it's mainly just mack tuna at the moment, the longtails shouldn't be far away.

- Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sports Fishing