Timing key to reelin' in the goods

ISLANDS
DUE to the large tides, fishing the bottom for reef fish has been a little slow.
This is expected to improve throughout the week.
Jewfish and fingermark bream are making an appearance in the deeper water with a few very large cobia being welcome surprises.
The back of Hayman Island, Leaper Shoal and Nara Inlet have been the pick of the spots for mackerel fishing.
Trolling baits is still the go-to technique due to fish sitting lower in the water column and baits allowing you to sink your offering down to where the fish are feeding.
RIVERS
RIVER mouths fished the best for grunter, salmon and flathead on live and fresh baits of prawns and mullet fished around rock and sand bars.
Barramundi fishing will improve this week with the key to finding some fish being cleaner water, baits and areas where the current is interrupted.
Fish in these spots with live baits or soft plastics for optimal results.
There is an abundance of prawns in the rivers at the moment and time spent with the cast net around drains on a falling tide will be rewarded with an awesome bait supply or meal.
ROCK WALLS
EARLY morning, late afternoon and into the evening will provide the best results for those wanting to cast some lures around the rocks.
Surface and metal lures will entice queenfish, trevally and mackerel, while plastics, vibes and 2-3 metre diving hard bodies are the best for barramundi, mangrove jack and fingermark.
Strip baits are definitely still the preferred method for those chasing barramundi, jacks and better sized salmon.
- Ryan Fuller
Whitsunday Fishing World
Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay
THE local fishing scene has been cruising along pretty nicely over the past week with most areas producing some nice quality fish.
There have been trout and sweetlip which have been coming in off the shallow reefs and the grunter and jewies out of the deeper water.
The grunter are the harder of the two species to single out as they are foraging hard on the bottom and constantly moving.
Target the deeper rubble patches and zoom your sounder right in on to the sea floor to find these fish.
The pelagics have spread themselves all over the show at the moment, we've had a couple of encounters with big spanish mackerel hunting bait up in the shallows on the mainland beaches.
The tuna have started to show up in larger numbers as well.
Although it's mainly just mack tuna at the moment, the longtails shouldn't be far away.
- Mick Underwood,
Reel Addiction Sports Fishing
