SET IT OFF: Timomatic will be bringing his Do What You Want tour to the Whitsundays on July 6.
News

Timomatic coming to town

by Claudia Alp
16th Jun 2018 11:24 AM

THE Whitsunday live entertainment scene is about to get ramped up when multi platinum-selling artist Timomatic brings his Do What You Want tour to the Reef Gateway Hotel on July 6.

Timomatic, aka Tim Omaji, rose to fame when his slick dancing skills took him to the top 10 in So You Think You Can Dance Australia, 2009.

Being a man of many talents, he returned to TV screens in 2011 when he appeared on the fifth season of Australia's Got Talent. His rocking vocals took the nation by storm and he finished third.

Timomatic released his first single Set It Off in November 2011.

It peaked at number two on the ARIA singles chart and went platinum four times.

His performances are packed with high-energy hits, spectacular dancing and a sensational stage presence that scored him an invitation to perform at Miss Universe 2012 in Las Vegas alongside global acts including Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Jason Derulo and David Guetta.

The high-energy performance will include his biggest hits, Set It Off, If Looks Could Kill, Parachute, Stamina and much more.

The tour will also feature supporting artist and DJ I.amsolo, one of the lead members of Australia's Got Talent winners and eight-time ARIA nominated group Justice Crew.

Talented dance crew Divine our Destiny (DOD Crew) will be warming the stage for Timomatic throughout nine performances taking place along the east coast of Australia in June-July.

Timomatic said he was looking forward to performing in the Whitsundays.

"I cannot wait to perform for all of the party people in the Whitsundays,” he said.

"I absolutely love performing and for each show I do, I always give my all.”

Reef Gateway

WHEN: Friday, July 6, 6.30pm

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel

WHO: All ages

TICKETS: General admission $31, corporate admission $51

Whitsunday Times

