Tin Can Bay-based Boatie wins 'lottery of life'

John Penna, crane driver turned yacht mover says he has 'won the lottery of life'. PETER CARRUTHERS

HE married a gypsy and spent his working career as a crane driver following work.

Including work in the Whitsundays.

John Penna managed the now defunct Whitsunday Wanderers resort in Airlie Beach in the 1990s and also worked as a rigger and crane driver at the Proserpine sugar mill.

"It was hard work but big money. I loved it and I saw the world,” he said.

"I worked in Darwin, South Australia and Western Australia, wherever there was crane I went.

He even did a stink working on a North Sea oil rig near the northern Scottish city of Leith.

"But I mostly worked in Australia because it's the best place to be.

John grew up in the little town of Streaky Bay near Ceduna in South Australia.

"On the wild coast, so I know the sea pretty well.

"I have had 52 jobs and never got the sack.”

These days the Tin Can Bay-based yachtie has a different kind of job, he delivers luxury yachts for the rich and famous.

"I won the lottery. The lottery of life that is. Money means nothing to me, I never had a watch and never had a camera,” he said.

John's yacht, Sundown ran into engine trouble of Bowen on the way south to Tin Can Bay four months ago.

He said the correct term for the yacht's status is "dead in the water”.

He is currently working on a fix for the the yacht and is regularly travelling from the Whitsunday to Tin Can Bay.

The nest job for John's company Boat Assist is delivering a yacht called Free Spirit to Sydney next month.

Until then he will jump on a Pioneer and return to his wife in Tin Can Bay.