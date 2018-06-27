Tiniest tennis players receive racquets in tennis initiative

CANNONVALE State School was on the receiving end of 135 ANZ Tennis Hot Shots racquets as part of Tennis Australia and ANZ's school racquet initiative last week.

Each Prep student received their own take-home racquet in order to foster an interest in the sport which is growing in popularity at the school.

Physical Education teacher Steve Westley said they ran a tennis program for year five through Sporting School's last year and as a result were able to apply for the racquets.

"We're trying to drive tennis at the school so that's why we're doing it in sport classes in year five and afternoon sport in years' four and five," Mr Westley said.

"The next step for us is to get a program that we can do with the Preps."

Mr Westley said he hopes to launch a program for Preps next term in which they can develop the motor skills they need to be able to pick up tennis in later year levels.

Cannonvale State School has four tennis courts which Mr Westley said are usually quite full during lunchtime.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said he is looking forward to seeing more racquets in the hands of Australian children.

"Schools play a huge role in the development of children,” Mr Tiley said. "At Tennis Australia we want to continue to support schools in providing an environment where the health and wellbeing of students is a top priority.”