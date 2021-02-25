Menu
Crime

Tinnie tantrum: Man flogged with tent pole over beer

by Cormac Pearson
25th Feb 2021 9:28 AM
A man has been left with serious injuries after he was allegedly beaten with a tent pole after a backyard fight over a beer west of Ipswich

Two men who live at the same property in Hatton Vale got into a fight over a beer at around 8:15pm Wednesday.

Police say a man aged in his 40s grabbed a tent pole and struck the 64-year-old man.

The 64-year-old man then allegedly got hold of the tent pole and assaulted the other man, leaving him with serious injuries.

Paramedics were called to the property and treated the man in his 40s for serious injuries to his head, chest and arm.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a critical care paramedic on board the vehicle.

The 64-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and will face court today.

backyard fight editors picks hatton vale

