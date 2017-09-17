25°
Tinny flipped, two people rescued

Two people were rescued north-east of Gloucester Island after their tinny boat flipped.
by Jacob Wilson

TWO boaties were rescued north-east of Gloucester Island at around 3.30pm this afternoon after their tinny vessel flipped.

RACQ CQ rescue sent a tweet this afternoon drawing attention to the two people who were on top of an "overturned six metre tinny".

The male and female on board the tinny were understood to be aged in their early to mid 20s.

A Whitsunday Water Police spokesperson said the incident occurred due to a broken transom, although it was unclear what caused it to break.

The transom is designed to hold together the outboard motor and is connected to the starboard and port side of a vessel.

Neither of the two people on board suffered injuries and were both transported to the Airlie Beach mainland via a VMR Whitsunday transfer.

Whitsunday Times

