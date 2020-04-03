Tiny visitor sparked Mackay author’s passion for birds

Author Daryl Barnes with one of his Crazy Bird Stories books. Picture: Tony Martin

SEEING tiny kingfishers from Papua New Guinea nesting at Cape Hillsborough inspired a Mackay man’s passion for birds and writing.

Birdlife Mackay president Daryl Barnes said he was invited to watch the buff-breasted paradise kingfishers nest inside termite mounds back in 2008.

“It was captivating,” Mr Barnes said.

The termites’ heat regulates the temperature for the eggs and the termites fill in the birds’ nesting holes after they leave, he said.

“From there, I started to learn about other birds that live in our area.”

The buff-breasted paradise kingfisher makes its nests inside termite mounds. Birdlife Mackay president Daryl Barnes says they are known to nest in the coastal habitats of Mt Ossa, Kuttabul, Cameron's Pocket, Cape Hillsborough and The Leap. Picture: Steve Dew

He joined Birdlife Mackay and in 2013 became its president. But in the beginning he was the group’s youngest member. “I was in my fifties – I was thinking, ‘Where are all the young ones?’”

And so, after failing to find many children’s books about birds, he began publishing his own to get kids involved.

The Crazy Birds Stories series highlighted the birds’ many characteristics and personalities, with more to them “than meets the eye”, Mr Barnes said.

He will soon release his second book of poetry, with images captured by fellow Birdlife Mackay member and photographer Steve Dew.

For more details head to crazybirdstories.com