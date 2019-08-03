Tips for the last minute school morning scramble

SIMPLE STYLE: A T-shirt, jeans and sneakers are easy options when it comes to getting ready to drop the kids at school.

SIMPLE STYLE: A T-shirt, jeans and sneakers are easy options when it comes to getting ready to drop the kids at school.

THINKING about the school run, what can you throw on, feel comfortable and look good in?

The number one rule when it comes to school is simplicity.

You don't have time to get yourself organised when you are chasing savages around the house trying to bath, feed and dress them.

And if you're anything like me, you also like to wait until the last minute to make school lunches, because it's always nice to see just how much you can fit into a morning to boost your confidence for the day

So when it comes to getting yourself dressed and out the door without looking (and feeling) like a villain, simplicity is key.

Find some fail-safe basics that work with multiple pieces in your wardrobe. Jeans, T-shirt, sneakers ... sound boring? They don't need to be and there is nothing boring about taking some stress out of the morning rush so you can enjoy more than one sip of coffee, preferably while it's hot.

In most cases keeping your jeans neutral is best. There are of course exceptions to this rule, but for the sake of simplicity and creating your 'go-to' outfit, plain black or blue jeans are easy to work with. Switch your jeans for a pair of shorts or a skirt in the warmer months, whichever you prefer. But on these chilly mornings your jeans like a lot of loving.

Your basic T-shirt on the other hand needn't be neutral. Find something that suits you and shows a bit of personality. Experiment with a v neck, round neck, cap sleeve, ruffles or sparkles. Perhaps try something embellished or with an image on. Even your favourite band tee can be considered a basic, the choice is yours.

Oh, so many options and the perfect style for everyone. Another benefit to this basic; you can throw on a jumper, jacket, scarf or whatever keeps you warm in winter and you'll still look fabulous, yet never overdone.

When it comes to shoes, you probably have your favourites. Mine are a pair of slides or sneakers in winter.

If you walk the kids to school then sneakers are the winner, super cute and never a sore foot (white is nice and the less bulky the better)

I'm a huge fan of recycling and always pick up great basics at the weekend markets, the bonus is it's always for a bargain price.

You can pick up T-shirts for about $2, so there really is no need to limit yourself to one. You'll be amazed at the things you can find (unless I get there first) and you will have to rummage, but that is a story for another day.

