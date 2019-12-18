‘Tis the season as Collinsville light displays impress

LIGHT IT UP: Chris & Joanna Swift of 6 Bulloch Crt Collinsville are the winners of the annual Collinsville Christmas Light Competition. Locals are saying this is the best turnout of Christmas lights they have seen in a long time.

THE STREETS of Collinsville have lit up with the cheer of Christmas like never before, with some locals saying the show of Christmas lights is the best they have seen in a long time.

This year has seen a bumper stock of entrants for the annual Christmas Lights Competition which was held on Monday, December 16.

The event is organised by the Bowen Independent in conjunction with the Collinsville Community Association (CCA), Ergon Energy, Woolworths and the Bowen Lions Club.

Heather Brown of the CCA said the amount of lights around the community was ‘the most she had seen in a long time’.

So much so was the popularity of this years Christmas lights, an extra bus was needed to show pensioners around to the displays.

“Honestly it’s just amazing how many people have come out and put on an amazing display this year,” she said.

“There was heaps to show, from large scale displays over houses to some beautiful icicle lights around a caravan.”

Ms Brown said she couldn’t put a finger on what was different this year to cause such a positive response in Christmas decorations, but she was happy to see so much participation.

“I’m not sure what made it different this year, it could be people with grandkids and they want to show them lights, or it might just be people wanting to get more into the spirit. Either way, I’m happy with how many new faces entered this year.”

For Brad Wallace, it was family that inspired him to put up his lights for the first time.

Winning second place, Mr Wallace travelled from Mackay to light up the house of his father Kevin Wallace.

“Basically, we have family all coming out to Collinsville for Christmas and we decided to put the lights up for them,” he said.

“I’m from Collinsville so it’s great to be able to give something back to the community that makes them smile.”

He said a lot of the display used reused lights which he had repaired.

“Most of them are LED as well, so it’s bright and energy efficient,” he said.

Ms Brown complimented the winners, Chris & Joanna Swift, on their impressive entry saying the level of creativity set it apart from the crowd.

“It was just so bright and colourful, we couldn’t go past it,” she said.

“They even went as far as to dress up a golf buggy with lights and make a custom designed dump truck on the front lawn.

“I look forward to next year as I have some big ideas planned given this years success.”

WINNERS

First Place – Chris & Joanna Swift – 6 Bulloch Crt

Second Place – Mark Wallace – 4 Henderson St

Third Place – Rhonda Smith – 27 Petersen St

Best Business

Collinsville Pool – Jenny Rush