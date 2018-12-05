'Tis the season of giving

AS DECEMBER heralds the Christmas season, at least 40 struggling families have been helped by generous strangers in the Whitsunday Community.

The Adopt-a-Family Christmas Appeal will draw to a close next week but 30-40 families have been adopted in record time.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods has been coordinating the appeal.

She was amazed by the quick response from the community this year.

"I was surprised to see how quickly the families were adopted. As soon as we were putting up the families for adoption they were being adopted,” Ms Woods said.

"We always have an overwhelming response to the Adopt-a-Family appeal. We have a very generous community, especially at Christmas.

"We have a community that doesn't like to see anyone left out. They're very giving and gracious whether be Adopt-a-Family or a wishing tree or an appeal for bush fires and the drought.”

The appeal officially closes on Wednesday with all hampers and donated items transported to participating agencies for distribution among the adopted families.

This year, the agencies included Meals on Wheels, St Vincent de Paul, Cannonvale and Proserpine, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Proserpine Community Centre and Whitsunday Housing Company.

However, Ms Woods said they welcome anyone who would still like to support families in need who were not part of the Adopt-a-Family appeal.

"We're still looking for donations of toys and hampers. If you're looking for adopting a family that wasn't nominated through the newspaper, we still have a list of people we can assist at this time of year,” she said.

"The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre will continue to fill that gap.”

To find out more about adopting a family outside the Adopt-a-Family appeal, call the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre on 49467850.