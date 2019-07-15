Titans next coach is club’s ‘last stand’

Titans boss Dennis Watt admits the appointment of the next Gold Coast coach will be the most critical decision in the club's history.

The Coast has launched a recruitment drive for a new head coach after officially parting ways with Garth Brennan at the weekend, in the wake of their 12th loss of the season on Friday night.

The Gold Coast have now split with their head coach for the third time in six years after foundation coach John Cartwright stepped down in 2014 when his side failed to make the finals in four consecutive seasons.

His successor, Neil Henry, was sacked in 2017 after facing a dressing room mutiny.

And now Brennan has ultimately been shown the door after losing 28 from his past 40 games as head coach of the Titans, despite having another year left on his contract.

Executive chairman Dennis Watt admitted the decision to appoint a new coach was the biggest challenge the club has faced.

"Essentially the NRL have said that," Watt said.

"They were very, very careful to place (the club) in safe and sustainable hands.

"We're in no doubt that this is it, this is the last stand. We have to get it right.

"There's plenty of other people banging on the door who would like to launch teams elsewhere.

"(The decision for the new coach) is critical. Appointing the coach is the most important decision we're going to make."

Brennan‘s sacking was no surprise. Image: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

The sacking of Brennan came amid performance and culture boss Mal Meninga's mid-season club review.

The review has sparked a raft of changes across the club and will become a holistic masterplan for future success.

Watt said the board was considering a new coach who had previous success in the NRL.

"We're looking for a strong leader, with a track record of success, who's going to have high personal standards and uphold standards throughout the organisation," he said.

"We do need more NRL experience in the makeup of the club.

What role will Mal Meninga play in the club’s future? Image: Glenn Hampson

"When I talk about NRL experience, I mean that knowledge and ability to withstand extraordinary pressure.

"Ours is a highly pressurised game with most of the focus on the coaches. Garth certainly felt that pressure.

"There's something to be said with having people alongside you who been through those hard times but see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Watt said the club would "take their time" in finding their next coach following their poor history with head mentors.

"That's why this decision is so critical to the future of the club and the game here," he said.

"We'll take our time if necessary."