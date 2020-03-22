Titans poised to raid rivals in huge coup

David Fifita’s signature would be a huge move for the Titans. Photo: Adam Head

David Fifita’s signature would be a huge move for the Titans. Photo: Adam Head

The struggling Gold Coast Titans have emerged as hot favourites to snare the most prized signature in rugby league - boom Broncos forward David Fifita.

The Titans will have $2 million in funds available next season from the departure of Jai Arrow to the Rabbitohs and the fact Ryan James and Nathan Peats are unlikely to get new deals.

Fifita is a close friend of Melbourne Storm's rookie front-rower Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, the outstanding young forward who has been likened to Payne Haas and who is heading to the Gold Coast next year. They have been mates for 10 years and want to play together.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO. Every game of every round LIVE & Ad-Break Free during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Broncos teenager and Tongan fullback Tesi Niu, is also close to the pair and could be another heading to the Gold Coast as part of a package deal with Fifita.

He is off contract this year.

It would be such a massive boost for the club and the game to finally have a competitive team on the coast.

The Broncos' problem in keeping Fifita is that they have already spent a fortune locking down Haas, Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai in the forward pack.

They also still have $1.8 million tied up in Anthony Milford and Jack Bird for the next two years.

Plus, they have Kotoni Staggs and Thomas Flegler free to negotiate with rival clubs from November.

Rising Broncos fullback Tesi Niu could be the sweetener for Fifita. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

There is huge interest from Sydney clubs for Fifita, but he is reluctant to leave Queensland.

South Sydney had to send Sam Burgess to Brisbane for talks with the giant edge forward because he didn't even want to fly to Sydney for discussions.

Fifita, who is now regarded as a million-dollar player, went to school on the Gold Coast at Keebra State High School.

His manager Steve Deacon says there is no rush to make a decision despite the fact Fifita is off contract in October.

Originally published as Titans poised to raid rivals in huge coup