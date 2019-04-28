5 things: Titans can’t handle the pressure

Titans players after the Round 7 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Gold Coast Titans at Scully Park in Tamworth, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A lack of leadership cost the Titans dearly as they failed to deal with the pressure in a 30-14 loss to the Tigers.

Here's five things we learned from the match.

1) There are worrying signs for the Gold Coast as they appeared to revert to the days of old where they switch off during the game.

The Titans weren't able to come back in the second half, falling to their fourth consecutive away game loss.

2) The captaincy tag beside Tyrone Roberts' name didn't seem to faze the Titans five-eighth too much as he put on a good display against the Tigers.

A kick set up a try for his winger Anthony Don in the first half but was unable to nail other crucial kicks in the game.

The absence of previous skipper Ryan James (injured) was evident in the second half as the side lacked direction and ability to handle the pressure.

3) The Titans' injury woes continued after winger Dale Copley succumbed to a calf injury in the first half.

His replacement Phillip Sami was impressive in his place though, making four tackle busts and 112 running metres and should be coach Garth Brennan's first choice if Copley fails to play next week.

4) Tyrone Peachey is making a strong statement for an Origin return this year.

The Titans' left centre was busy, making six tackle busts, one linebreak and managed to score a try.

His 86 running metres also looked dangerous.

5) Is Don is good. Titans greatest try scorer Anthony Don continued his ability to score after going over for his fifth consecutive four-pointer.

It was fitting for the club's fan favourite to go over as the Gold Coast celebrated its 300th NRL match.