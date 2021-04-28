Titans Schools League livestream
The Titans Schools League continues today, with six games from two venues to be livestreamed on this website
Subscribe to view games across the Year 7-8, Year 9-10 and Year 11-12 age groups live each Wednesday, while also enjoying the replays of the matches.
Teams from across the Gold Coast through Ipswich SHS, Stretton College and Forest Lake SHS were in the Titans Cup this season.
"In 2021, there are 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition which is nearly double the amount of teams from the last full length competition in 2019,'' said Darren Robb, the Gold Coast Titans Game Development Manager.
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
Venue: Burleigh Bears Juniors
Year 7/8 Div 1 Girls
3PM: Keebra Park v Mabel Park
Year 9/10 Div 1 Girls
4PM:Marymount v Marsden SHS
Year 11/12 Div 1 Girls
5PM: Marymount v Marsden SHS
Venue: Nerang Roosters - Field 1
Year 9/10 Div 1 boys
4:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels
Yr 11/12 Div 2 boys
5:30PM: Marymount v Miami
Yr 11/12 Div 1 boys
6:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels
