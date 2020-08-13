Charges laid over brutal dog attack

Detectives have charged two women who allegedly bashed a pair of US visitors and smashed their pet dog's head with a concrete block.

Police from the Child Protection and Investigation Unit laid charges against a 29-year-old Gordonvale woman and a 31-year-old Woree woman following investigations the alleged attack.

The dog allegedly received cuts above the eye after being hit in the head with a cement block. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Officers allege the two women were in the company of others when they approached two women who were with their dog near the corner of Lake and Smith streets about 12.30am on Monday.

A verbal altercation allegedly occurred between the parties which quickly escalated into physical violence with multiple punches and kicks.

The dog sustained a cut to its head after a large piece of concrete was allegedly thrown at it.

The 29-year-old and 31-year-old women were charged on Wednesday with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on November 12.

Investigations are continuing.