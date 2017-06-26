Today live from Hamilton Island

The Today Show on Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays.

HOLIDAY makers flocked to Catseye Beach on Hamilton Island to see the Today Show broadcast live to the nation this morning.

Karl Stefanovic, Richard Wilkins, Sylvia Jeffreys, Lisa Wilkinson and Tim Gilbert set up at the Bougainvillea Pool, the North Queensland leg is part of a 35th anniversary tour of the nation.

On the beach Sylvia and Carl challenged local kids Jack Sydes and Kirra Sinclair to an opti-tacker (sail boat) rigging competition, after an interview with a teacher at Hamilton Island's State School.

Richard Wilkins climbed inside a giant inflatable sphere and plunged into the pool while the crowd challenged him to stand up.

Today Show live on Hamo: Today in the Whitsundays

He tried, the crowd erupted with laughter when he failed, twice.

During the show the hosts threw to pre-recorded vision of Sylvia at Hardy Reef.

Sylvia said she it was great to be in North Queensland for a "winter escape".

"I went out to the reef a week ago to see how things are recovering after Cyclone Debbie," she said.

"It's really great to get back to the area and see the region bouncing back so quickly.

"Within a few weeks you guys were bouncing back and that is largely thanks to the dedication of people who are so proud of this region.

"The Marine Park Authority, the National Parks rangers are really getting in there and making sure things are recovering as quickly as possible.

"The reef, the whole region is open for business again and that is wonderful to see,” the Today co-host said.

Sylvia said the perfect weather and the hospitality of the staff on Hamilton Island had made the trip for the entire crew a welcome winter respite from the chill of winter down south.

Tomorrow the show will be broadcast live from the out back town on Winton.