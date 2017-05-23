Today Show hits Airlie

STARS ON SIGHT: It was just over a year ago when the Today Show made a visit to the Whitsundays and they'll be back again tomorrow morning.

THE Whitsundays will be in the national spotlight once again tomorrow when the Today Show weather crew deliver their forecasts live from Airlie Beach.

With the first weather cross set for 6.15am, following time slots will be at 6.45am, 7.15am and 8.30am from Abell Point Marina, near Sorrento.

It's not the first time Airlie Beach has captured national attention of late, with Sunrise having stopped in earlier this month bringing guest performer, Shannon Noll.

Locals are invited to head down to Abell Point Marina bright and early to capture the excitement