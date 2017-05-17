Today show will 'speak a thousand words'

The Today Show will do a live weather cross to Airlie Beach next Wednesday.

SUNRISE has come and gone and next week it will be the Today Show which will put the national spotlight on the Whitsundays.

The Today weather crew will gather at a yet to be disclosed area in central Airlie Beach to do a live weather cross next Wednesday morning (May 24) from 5.30am.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner said the national coverage should show prospective tourists the reality that the Whitsundays was as beautiful as ever post Cyclone Debbie.

"We want to get images of our destination out there rather than just talking about it," he said.

"A picture speaks a thousand words and we want the reality out there and not the perception.

"People can come and have a great holiday and communicate to other customers that we are a real holiday destination."

Mr Turner said now that the Whitsundays had conquered the immediate recovery phase, the priority was to re-build momentum to restore visitation back to the level prior to Cyclone Debbie's impact.

The Today Show live cross was made possible as part of a $2 million marketing fund through Tourism and Events Queensland.

Whitsunday residents are strongly encouraged to attend and send a strong message to Australia and the world that the region is open for business.