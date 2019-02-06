Today's leaders, tomorrow's future.

THE start of the school year has begun, and Proserpine State High School officially inducted their 2019 leaders this week.

Principal Don McDermid said 2019 would be "the best year yet” and he's looking forward to what the year will entail.

"Last year we saw how powerful student voices can be in the decision making process, and it will be great to see what ideas they have,” he said.

"We've got a really strong group of leaders with a wide range of skill sets. There's a lot of diversity amongst the cohort as well as the opportunity for change and growth.”

Proserpine State High School will be undergoing significant infrastructure upgrades in 2019.

This is the first year the school will also implement the ATAR, which will replace the OP - all states except Queensland report student ranking as an ATAR.

School captains Taylor Koolman and Sebastian Heatley are excited and proud to have been elected to represent their cohort and look forward to working with vice-captains Mila Julian-Te Kiri and Jack Handley.

Both captains are inspired by the 2018 leadership team, but are ready to use their own initiatives to make their own final year one to remember.

Along with the induction of the 2019 leadership team, Mill Bursaries were also presented to two very deserving 2018 alumni; Siena Gardener and Howard McDonald.

Siena Gardner was awarded joint Dux in 2018 and will be moving to Townsville on February 16 to commence a Bachelor of Medicine at James Cook University.

"It takes some pressure associated with finances off. I can focus on settling in and finding my way around,” she said.

Howard McDonald will be making the pilgrimage to the state's capital where he will study a bachelor of engineering at the University of Queensland.

He said the bursary money would help with those extra costs associated with studying, such as texts books.

Wilmar Sugar Australia Limited's work execution manager Sebastian Foti said Wilmar Sugar had been supporting Proserpine High School Alumni for more than 20 years.

"Hopefully they (Siena and Howard) can use it to help with the cost of acquiring study equipment, or even to be able to go home to visit their families if they're moving away for their studies,” he said.