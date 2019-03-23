Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A toddler is in a critical condition after being struck by a car this morning.
A toddler is in a critical condition after being struck by a car this morning.
News

Child critical after being hit by a car

by Sarah Matthews
23rd Mar 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young child is in a critical condition after being struck by a car north of Mackay this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics, were called to a private residence in Blacks Beach just after 10am this morning after reports a male child had been involved in a vehicle pedestrian incident.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the boy received injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and lower legs.

He was transported to Mackay hospital in a critical condition.

child critical hit by car mackay

Top Stories

    The bloody big barbecue raises money for charity

    The bloody big barbecue raises money for charity

    News IT WAS a bloody big barbecue, and it raised over a thousand dollars for a cancer charity.

    • 23rd Mar 2019 12:30 PM
    Man burnt in camp fire incident

    Man burnt in camp fire incident

    News Man burnt on Whitsundays property.

    • 23rd Mar 2019 10:54 AM
    Mural brightens oncology ward

    premium_icon Mural brightens oncology ward

    News Splash of colour in oncology ward.

    Letters to the Editor

    premium_icon Letters to the Editor

    Letters to the Editor Members of the community have their say.