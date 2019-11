A toddler has been hit by a car at a Wavell Heights home.

A toddler has been hit by a car at a Wavell Heights home.

A YOUNG girl has been struck by a car in a private residence in Wavell Heights this morning.

The incident occurred about 8.30 am.

The toddler suffered from pelvic and lower leg injuries, said a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

The patient is being transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.