A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

