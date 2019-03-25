Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler in critical condition after race track incident

Ali Kuchel
by
25th Mar 2019 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM

A TWO-year-old Lockyer Valley toddler is in a critical condition in hospital after a freak harness racing accident at Redcliffe last night.

The young girl was hit by the pace car's starting boom during a race at the Redcliffe Harness Racing Club track.

Reports indicate her mother, father and younger sibling were also hit.

A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.
A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.

Paramedics attended the track at about 6.50pm.

The toddler suffered critical facial and abdominal injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Both parents and her sibling were also taken to hospital.

accident editors picks harness racing redcliffe toddler
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    premium_icon This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    News Are you aware of the traffic changes at Macarthur Drive?

    Change of scenery suits new firies

    premium_icon Change of scenery suits new firies

    News Hamilton Island's newest aviation rescue firefighters.

    GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    premium_icon GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    Cycling & MTB Nicholas performs 'phenomenal' feat in the Netherlands

    LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    premium_icon LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    Employment Positions vacant across a number of industries.