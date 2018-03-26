Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Toddler loves doll that’s ‘just like her’

Leah Bancks, 16 months, who has Down syndrome with her special doll
Leah Bancks, 16 months, who has Down syndrome with her special doll "Beddy". Picture: Adam Head
by Jackie Sinnerton

LEAH Bancks loves her doll Beddy - they are like two peas in a pod. The 16-month-old Logan girl has Down syndrome and Beddy has the same facial ­features.

Leah doesn't come across too many people who look like her, as the termination rate of babies diagnosed with the congenital disorder sits at 95 per cent.

The Down syndrome lookalike dolls are ­selling fast.
The Down syndrome lookalike dolls are ­selling fast.

The lookalike dolls are ­flying off the shelves, bought not just by parents, but by childcare centres keen to teach children about diversity and acceptance.

"I wanted Leah to feel a connection and identify with the doll. It's important for her to feel pride and confidence in who she is, as there are few children with Down syndrome in books or on television," mum Sharon Park told The Courier-Mail.

"Children learn social behaviour from play and bringing inclusion to the playground or toy box is a big step forward for children like Leah," she said.

Queensland mum Joelle Kelly runs a national support network for thousands of families touched by Down syndrome.

Mum Sharon Park: “It’s important for her to feel pride and confidence in who she is, as there are few children with Down syndrome in books or on television.” Picture: Adam Head
Mum Sharon Park: “It’s important for her to feel pride and confidence in who she is, as there are few children with Down syndrome in books or on television.” Picture: Adam Head

 

Last week she addressed an Australian summit on abortion law reform pleading for a national clinical framework to support women having prenatal testing.

"There needs to be a cooling-off period, there are too many women feeling pressured to hurry up and terminate after the test at 10 weeks," Ms Kelly who has a five-year-old daughter with Down syndrome.

"There has been a turnaround in the US where termination rates have dropped from around 95 per cent to 67 per cent. That could happen here," she said.

Topics:  doll down syndrome parenting

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners